Tony Brown appointed head coach of Highlanders

Tony Brown has been signed on as head coach of the Highlanders for the next two years.

Highlanders coach Tony Brown Source: Photosport

The southern Super Rugby franchise confirmed today that Brown will coach the side in 2021 and 2022. He'll replace Aaron Mauger who left the side in September.

Brown previously coached the Highlanders in 2017 after working as assistant coach during 2014-16.

Brown has held meetings with former Highlander and All Black Liam Squire about returning to the Super Rugby side, according to Stuff.

The loose forward is back in New Zealand after ending his time in Japan prematurely.

On an international level, Brown says he will remain as Jamie Joseph's assistant for Japan, acknowledging the Brave Blossom's cancelled international calender made his decision easier.