Tonga's Morath and Tuitavake out of Rugby World Cup

Associated Press
Tonga flyhalf Kurt Morath and centre Nafi Tuitavake have been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining injuries in the 35-3 opening loss to England on Sunday.

Tonga assistant coach Pita Alatini told a news conference today that Morath was still in a hospital in Sapporo and may need surgery after hurting his throat while trying to tackle England centre Manu Tuilagi in the second half. Tuitavake broke his left arm on the last play of the game.

"It is obviously desperately disappointing for Kurt and Nafi — they have worked so hard to be here — but it means there are opportunities for others now," Alatini said.

James Faiva is likely to start at flyhalf against Argentina on Saturday as a replacement for Morath, who is Tonga's all-time leading scorer.

"It's disappointing to lose Kurt the way we have, but we've got to keep moving forward as a team and I want to take the chance that has been given to me," Faiva said. "It's a great opportunity to show my talents."

Alatini said Latiume Fositaa was being drafted into the broader squad to replace Morath, and Fetuli Paea was a likely replacement for Tuitavake.


Tonga rugby team player Kurt Morath passes the ball during training at the Sapporo Dome before the start of the Rugby World Cup in Sapporo, Japan. Source: Associated Press
