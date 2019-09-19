TODAY |

Tonga's 2007 performance against England inspiring modern-day 'Ikale Tahi players

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

The Tongan 'Ikale Tahi endured a day of mixed emotions during their official welcome to the Rugby World Cup following the death of prime minister ʻAkilisi Pohiva.

There will be a moment's silence before Sunday's game against England to honour the late former prime minister.

“Obviously it has been mentioned, he was the President of the Tongan Rugby Union and prime minister, our deepest condolences to the family," captain Siale Piutau said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver has this report. Source: 1 NEWS

In Sapporo, locals did all they can to keep the team's spirits up before the players attempt to pull one of the biggest upsets in history

It‘ll be just the third time in history that 'Ikale Tahi  has ever played England with the teams meeting only at World Cups.

The last meeting in 2007 was close for large periods, that year Tonga also came within six points of tipping over South Africa who went on to win the final.

"It's a group (the 2007 team) that I looked up to, a group that inspired me to one day want to put on that red jersey and that's something we want to create with this group," Piutau said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Tongans were today one of the last teams officially welcomed to the Rugby World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
Hansen hits out at Springboks' comments on refs before match – 'Pretty obvious what they’re trying to do'
2
Reiko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
3
Fiji make positional switch with Semi Radradra for Wallabies clash
4
All Blacks name team to take on South Africa as they kick off Rugby World Cup title defence
5
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Pocock, Hooper to combine in Wallabies' World Cup opener v Fiji
00:56

Hansen hits out at Springboks' comments on refs before match – 'Pretty obvious what they’re trying to do'

All Blacks name team to take on South Africa as they kick off Rugby World Cup title defence
19:23

The Front Row: Is it really that bad if the All Blacks lose RWC opener to Springboks?