Tongan Thor receives two week suspension for brutal Tens collision with Liam Messam

Up and coming Queensland Reds star Taniela Tupou has been suspended for two weeks after he was cited for striking Liam Messam's head during his team's Brisbane Global Tens match against the Chiefs.

The "Tongan Thor" was cited following yesterday's game after his thumping collision with Messam in the opening minute.

The bruising prop collected the ball from kick off and immediately set off running down the left sideline when he came into contact with the Chiefs' captain.

Tupou then opted to stay high at the contact which resulted in his shoulder colliding with Messam's head.

Messam bounced off the hit and appeared to be okay before stumbling as the collision caught up with him.

The judicial officer determined the contact was "a red card event" that usually comes with a four week ban but the punishment was reduced by half its length after Tupou's unblemished record and "extenuating circumstances" was taken into account.