Tongan Thor grabs first ever Test try as Wallabies fall to Ireland

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou - also known as the Tongan Thor - barged over for his first try in Test match rugby against Ireland last night, as Australia fell to a 26-21 loss in Melbourne.

Down 16-24 in the dying stages of the match, Tupou, 22, picked up the ball close to the line and drove his way over for his first points in a Wallabies jersey.

His effort would ultimately go down in vain, as Ireland held out for a famous win to level the series.