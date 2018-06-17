 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Tongan Thor grabs first ever Test try as Wallabies fall to Ireland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou - also known as the Tongan Thor - barged over for his first try in Test match rugby against Ireland last night, as Australia fell to a 26-21 loss in Melbourne.

Taniela Tupou's late effort couldn't prevent his side's 26-21 loss in Melbourne,
Source: SKY

Down 16-24 in the dying stages of the match, Tupou, 22, picked up the ball close to the line and drove his way over for his first points in a Wallabies jersey.

His effort would ultimately go down in vain, as Ireland held out for a famous win to level the series.

Both sides now head to Sydney for the third and deciding Test, next weekend.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Underwhelming All Blacks defeat 14-man France after game-changing red card

00:27
2
The winger was an omission from the end of year tour squad.

Opinion: He should have been the next Jonah Lomu, instead Julian Savea's shortened All Blacks career will leave fans wondering what could have been

00:41
3
The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.

Watch: 'It spoils the game straight away' - Steve Hansen shares personal opinion on game-changing red card

00:15
4
Taniela Tupou's late effort couldn't prevent his side's 26-21 loss in Melbourne,

Tongan Thor grabs first ever Test try as Wallabies fall to Ireland

00:15
5
Tadhg Furlong's effort saw Ireland come away with a 26-21 victory in Melbourne,

Watch: Unstoppable prop barges over for try as Ireland claim second Test, force decider with Wallabies

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 