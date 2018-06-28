 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Tongan rugby union finally pays overdue match fees to frustrated players

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tonga's rugby players are celebrating a win of sorts with their rugby union finally paying them overdue match fees.

It was revealed earlier this week players had yet to be paid for recent tours and camps.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS revealed on Tuesday that players had not been paid for recent tours and camps.

But Pacific rugby players association's Hale T-Pole told 1 NEWS today most of the squad had been acknowledged.

"By last night, nearly all of them were paid," he said.

"I think a couple went in this morning – there’s a few, only two or three of them, who haven’t been paid but that’s because they were called in to the squad."

Tongan star Cooper Vuna sparked an ugly war of words which follows decades of poor management by the Tongan rugby union.

"They've just gone through from year to year just doing the same old thing and just having the same old broken promises," said Vuna.

"I was just like man have to kind of make a stand if not as a playing committee but you know as a Tongan really."

Stories over the years include executives flying to a tournament while players travelled 21 days by boat.

There was no response again from the Tongan rugby union today despite repeated attempts to contact them for comment over the past two days.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:22
2
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

00:31
3
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

4
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 24th February 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Waisake Naholo to play 50th Super Rugby match in front of family in Fiji

01:50
5
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga players furious about no pay in rugby's Pacific Nations Cup

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:32
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 