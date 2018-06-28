Tongan rugby union finally pays overdue match fees to frustrated players

Tonga's rugby players are celebrating a win of sorts with their rugby union finally paying them overdue match fees.

1 NEWS revealed on Tuesday that players had not been paid for recent tours and camps.

But Pacific rugby players association's Hale T-Pole told 1 NEWS today most of the squad had been acknowledged.

"By last night, nearly all of them were paid," he said.

"I think a couple went in this morning – there’s a few, only two or three of them, who haven’t been paid but that’s because they were called in to the squad."

Tongan star Cooper Vuna sparked an ugly war of words which follows decades of poor management by the Tongan rugby union.

"They've just gone through from year to year just doing the same old thing and just having the same old broken promises," said Vuna.

"I was just like man have to kind of make a stand if not as a playing committee but you know as a Tongan really."

Stories over the years include executives flying to a tournament while players travelled 21 days by boat.