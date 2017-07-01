 

Tongan-born Taulupe Faletau bulldozes Israel Dagg to finish mesmerising Lions move, sparking historic win over All Blacks

After falling nine points behind the All Blacks in the second half the British and Irish Lions needed something to spark momentum back in their favour, that spark coming in the form of Taulupe Faletau.

The No. 8 crashed over in the corner for a try that was the beginning of an incredible 24-21 comeback victory.
The Tongan-born No. 8 crashed over the line in the 60th minute, brushing off Israel Dagg in the process to complete a brilliant team try from the tourists to make it 18-14.

The spirit shown by the Welsh player to get over the line, seemingly inspiring the Lions as Connor Murray then scored only minutes later to level the match 21 all.

An Owen Farrell penalty kick three minutes from time sealing the historic come from behind victory for the Lions that keeps the series alive 1-1.

The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

