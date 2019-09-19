TODAY |

Tonga name Nasi Manu on bench in squad for RWC opener against England

Associated Press
Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu has included seven British-based players including flyhalf Kurt Morath in his squad for the Pool C opener against England.

Morath, captain Siale Piutau, scrumhalf Sonatane Takulua and flanker Sione Kalamafoni are the only players in the 23-man squad for Sunday's match who were involved in Tonga's previous Rugby World Cup appearance — against defending champion New Zealand in 2015.

Morath, who is team's all-time international scorer with 340 test points, is aiming to Tonga's record for most test wins. He is currently one short of Nili Latu Langilangi and Vunga Lilo, who share the record with 19 each.

Tonga: 15. David Halaifonua, 14. Atieli Pakalani, 13. Siale Piutau (captain), 12. Cooper Vuna, 11. Viliami Lolohea, 10. Kurt Morath, 9. Sonatane Takulua, 8. Maama Vaipulu, 7. Zane Kapeli, 6. Sione Kalamafoni, 5. Halaleva Fifita, 4. Sam Lousi, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 2. Sosefo Sakalia, 1. Siegfried 'Fisiihoi.

Reserves: 16. Siua Maile, 17. Latu Talakai, 18. Ma'afu Fia, 19. Dan Faleafa, 20. Nasi Manu, 21. Leon Fukofuka, 22. James Faiva, 23. Nafi Tu'itavake.

The Tongans were today one of the last teams officially welcomed to the Rugby World Cup.
