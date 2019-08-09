Tonga hang on to down Canada in entertaining Pacific Nations Cup clash

Tonga have hung on to beat Canada 33-23 in an entertaining Pacific Nations Cup encounter that featured nine tries at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Fiji.

Tonga opened the scoring in the eighth minute, the Ikale Tahi scrum providing a perfect platform for fullback David Halaifonua to charge onto a short ball from Sonatane Takulua.

Pat Parfrey would open Canada’s account with a penalty before left winger Viliami Lolohea crossed for Tonga’s second, again from cross range.

Ikale Tahi added a third try through centre Mali Hingano slipping through a gap and going around the fullback to score.

Canada would cross for their first try on the stroke of halftime with winger Jeff Hassler finishing off a blindside raid to cut Tonga’s lead to 19-8 at the break.

Tonga made a fast start to the second half, substitute prop Edwin Talakai scoring after a well-worked build-up over a number of phases that featured Ikale Tahi’s powerful ball running.

Canada would hit back with 18 minutes to go through a try to Pat Parfrey, who was jogging on the spot and grounded a kick in the corner.

Tonga opened up a 33-13 lead with Sione Vailanu scoring from a pick-and-go after former NRL player Cooper Vuna was pulled down centimetres short.