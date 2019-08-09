TODAY |

Tonga hang on to down Canada in entertaining Pacific Nations Cup clash

Tonga have hung on to beat Canada 33-23 in an entertaining Pacific Nations Cup encounter that featured nine tries at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Fiji.

Tonga opened the scoring in the eighth minute, the Ikale Tahi scrum providing a perfect platform for fullback David Halaifonua to charge onto a short ball from Sonatane Takulua.

Pat Parfrey would open Canada’s account with a penalty before left winger Viliami Lolohea crossed for Tonga’s second, again from cross range.

Ikale Tahi added a third try through centre Mali Hingano slipping through a gap and going around the fullback to score.

Canada would cross for their first try on the stroke of halftime with winger Jeff Hassler finishing off a blindside raid to cut Tonga’s lead to 19-8 at the break.

Tonga made a fast start to the second half, substitute prop Edwin Talakai scoring after a well-worked build-up over a number of phases that featured Ikale Tahi’s powerful ball running.

Canada would hit back with 18 minutes to go through a try to Pat Parfrey, who was jogging on the spot and grounded a kick in the corner.

Tonga opened up a 33-13 lead with Sione Vailanu scoring from a pick-and-go after former NRL player Cooper Vuna was pulled down centimetres short.

Canada would score two tries in three minutes to close the gap to 10 but they couldn’t find any more points in the final seven minutes.

Source: SKY
