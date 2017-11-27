 

Rugby


Tonga fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red

Source:

1 NEWS

Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Protesting over the nature of Tonga's League World Cup loss the fans congregated in Auckland's Aotea Square and sang proudly.


For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Hundreds of people turned out at the march tonight.

Live stream: Tongan rugby league fans march in central Auckland over contentious referring decision in RLWC match

The march follows a march yesterday protesting the refereeing in Tonga's loss to England.

