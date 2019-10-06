TJ Perenara's stunning RWC finish against Namibia nominated for Try of the Year at World Rugby Awards

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has been nominated for the try of the year at this year's World Rugby Awards for his stunning effort against Namibia in the Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby revealed the four tries shortlisted for this year's award with three of them coming out of the World Cup and a fourth by Sergio Parisse during an Italy Test against Russia.

Springboks halfback Cobus Reinach's third try in his hat-trick performance against Canada and Charles Ollivon's finish against Wales in the quarter-finals were the other two tries nominated.

Perenara's play included a linebreak, an impressive diving pass, an around-the-back offload from Brad Weber and a diving finish in the corner - all enough to even get a fist pump out of coach Steve Hansen.

The selections were made by a panel of former players including former Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili, Bryan Havana, Jamie Heaslip and Thierry Dusautoir. The panel was chaired by former All Black Conrad Smith.

"There were some excellent scores this year and our job to pick a shortlist was a difficult one," Smith said.

"From the men’s and women’s Six Nations in early 2019 all the way through to the Rugby World Cup in Japan, we saw some amazing efforts during the year.

"These tries really are a testament to the quality of international rugby and the skills on display out there and this sparked some great debate among the panel."

Last year, Brodie Retallick became the third All Black to win the award with his dummy pass and run against the Wallabies. Julian Savea [2015] and Beauden Barrett [2013] are the other Kiwis to have won it.