TJ Perenara on try-of-the-tournament contender - ‘We grow up trying to do cool stuff’

Despite finishing a slick team try at the end of New Zealand’s 71-9 drubbing of Namibia at the World Cup, TJ Perenara said the All Blacks were more interested in doing the basics well.

Perenara scored in the corner following an impressive phase of play, sprinting for the white line after Brad Weber’s neat flick pass offered him room to move.

The try got coach Steve Hansen celebrating, but post-match, Perenara admitted he hadn’t had the chance to watch it back.

He played down the significance of the effort.

“Webby makes a good play and I just try and get the ball down in the corner,” he told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“I don’t know, I just try have a jam and a bit of fun out there.”

He said the team was more interested in doing the basics well, but that pulling off flashy plays was why they became rugby players when young.

“For us, we want to do the basics well.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“That stuff, that’s why we play the game, we grow up trying to score tries and trying to do cool stuff, that’s a bonus, if we can get the basics done really well, and that stuff happens, cool, but if it doesn’t happen and we still get the basics done, that’s what we’re trying to do.”