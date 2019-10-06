TODAY |

TJ Perenara on try-of-the-tournament contender - ‘We grow up trying to do cool stuff’

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Despite finishing a slick team try at the end of New Zealand’s 71-9 drubbing of Namibia at the World Cup, TJ Perenara said the All Blacks were more interested in doing the basics well.

Perenara scored in the corner following an impressive phase of play, sprinting for the white line after Brad Weber’s neat flick pass offered him room to move.

The try got coach Steve Hansen celebrating, but post-match, Perenara admitted he hadn’t had the chance to watch it back.

He played down the significance of the effort.

“Webby makes a good play and I just try and get the ball down in the corner,” he told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coach couldn’t hide his delight at his team’s final effort. Source: Spark Sport RWC

“I don’t know, I just try have a jam and a bit of fun out there.”

He said the team was more interested in doing the basics well, but that pulling off flashy plays was why they became rugby players when young.

“For us, we want to do the basics well.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks star has put forward his entry for try of the tournament. Source: Spark Sport RWC

“That stuff, that’s why we play the game, we grow up trying to score tries and trying to do cool stuff, that’s a bonus, if we can get the basics done really well, and that stuff happens, cool, but if it doesn’t happen and we still get the basics done, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

New Zealand’s final pool match is against Italy on Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks halfback/ first-five capped off a great team try, but insists they are more interested in doing the basics well. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Watch: TJ Perenara finishes off try-of-the-tournament contender as All Blacks and Namibia clash at Rugby World Cup
2
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
3
Watch: Steve Hansen pulls massive fist-pump after TJ Perenara’s brilliant try in the corner
4
Kiwi Israel Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker to win UFC's undisputed middleweight title
5
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:28

Anton Lienert-Brown storms past four Namibian defenders to score superb solo RWC try
00:32

Watch: TJ Perenara finishes off try-of-the-tournament contender as All Blacks and Namibia clash at Rugby World Cup

Tonga draw inspiration from 2011 Rugby World Cup upset of France for must-win clash
00:14

Black Ferns sevens perfect on first day of new World Series