TJ Perenara speaks up against racism in NZ - 'I firmly stand with Black Lives Matter'

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has once again used his platform to stand up for social justice, throwing his support behind the Black Lives Matter movement while warning racism is a problem New Zealand still has to tackle.

Perenara hasn’t been afraid to use his voice throughout his career, previously throwing support behind the LGBTQ community during the Israel Folau discrimination saga and backing Māori rights during last year’s Ihumātao protests.

Now the Hurricanes halfback has openly expressed his support for Black Live Matter, which has picked up momentum following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman last month.

Perenara told media at yesterday’s Hurricanes training he wasn’t afraid to speak up against racism.

"I firmly stand with Black Lives Matter," Perenara said. "I stand with the people who are being affected by it as well.

"It’s a problem we have in all of the world, including our own country. For us to see people rallying and getting behind it, and standing with Black Lives Matter is a really important thing for us to do."

Around New Zealand, peaceful protests and marches against racism have been taking place since Floyd’s death with more than 5000 Kiwis turning out to one event in Auckland alone.

At that protest, UFC middleweight champion and Nigeria-born Kiwi Israel Adesanya made a powerful speech about racism in New Zealand.

Perenara said more prominent Kiwis need to comment on the situation and help spread awareness of the issue so that racism can be eradicated here.

"At the least, it’s making people have a conversation. Even if people disagree with Black Lives Matter, there’s a conversation about it, and people are getting more and more informed, even if they don’t want to be a part of that conversation.

"That conversation is happening, so they can’t help but hear it."

Other All Blacks to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement include Codie Taylor and Josh Ioane, who participated in the #BlackoutTuesday social media trend by posting black squares to their social media pages.

