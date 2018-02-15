TJ Perenara snipes over for cheeky try as Hurricanes get up in final pre-season clash against the Blues

The Hurricanes outclassed the Blues 26-14 in their final Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Warkworth this afternoon.

TJ Perenara scored a solid try for the Hurricanes off a set-piece scrum in the first spell, backing himself close to the try-line.

Hurricanes' No. 8 Gareth Evans popped Perenara the ball at the back of an attacking scrum, with the nifty halfback stepping off his right foot before breaking the Blues' defensive line to score.

The Blues however led at the break 14-12.