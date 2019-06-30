TODAY |

TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'

"It was a penalty"

Stand-out Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara believes his side was robbed of a penalty in the final seconds of last night's Super Rugby semi-final defeat by the Crusaders after Sam Whitelock illegally played the ball.

It came at a crucial moment, with time running out for the Hurricanes and the home side and two-time defending champion Crusaders desperately defending their line.

Referee Nic Berry missed Whitelock's action, instead ruling Perenara had knocked the ball on.

The Crusaders were awarded a scrum, allowing them to kick for the sideline and hold a 30-26 win, to put them into Saturday's final against the Jaguares.

Perenara was emphatic about the moment when asked by reporters after the match.

"I guess it was pretty clear and obvious," the always-upfront Perenara said. "We all probably know, we have seen it."

"We know it's a penalty. The ref can't see everything. He makes a call, and calls it a knock on.

"Sometimes we expect a penalty, there, for a deliberate knock down; but it is what it is in a game of footy."

When quizzed by reporters, Hurricanes coach John Plumtree agreed with Perenara, but admitted there was little point confronting the ref about it.

"It's too late now," Stuff reported him as saying. 

Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
