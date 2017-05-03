TJ Perenara returns to captain Hurricanes side against Stormers

Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara will return as captain for his side's Super Rugby match against the Stormers at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday night.

TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes leads the team off the field after a warm up session. Source: Photosport

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has made just two changes to the side that started against the Brumbies in Napier a fortnight ago.

Perenara, who was on the bench before the team's second bye round, switches places with Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, and reclaims the captaincy from Brad Shields.

Callum Gibbins comes back into the starting side for Blade Thomson, whose season appears over following a dislocated shoulder in Napier, meaning Ardie Savea shifts back to No.8 for the fourth time this season.

Boyd said it would be a big mistake to take the South African Conference 1 leading Stormers lightly despite recent heavy losses to the Crusaders and Highlanders.

"It was only a few weeks ago that they beat the Chiefs in Cape Town and were on a six match winning streak, so we know they are a very good side," said Boyd.

"They've had a couple of results they'll be disappointed with in the past two weeks in New Zealand and I think they will be highly motivated to put a good performance on the park against us in Wellington."

