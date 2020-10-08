TJ Perenara reportedly poised for one-year deal in Japan

Hurricanes captain and All Blacks star TJ Perenara is reportedly looking at taking a lucrative rugby sabbatical in Japan next season, much to TVNZ presenter John Campbell's dismay.

It's understood Perenara could follow the likes of Beauden Barrett in missing the 2021 Super Rugby season to make some serious money in Japan.

However Perenara, like Barrett, would still be available for the All Blacks' potential Tests next year with Japan's Top League scheduled to return from January to May after this year's season was cut short by Covid-19.

The Hurricanes are keeping tight-lipped about the reported deal which would see Perenara join Osaka's team - the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes - but admit there has been "interest" in their halfback.

When the news was announced on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Campbell - a huge fan of both the Hurricanes and Perenara - let out a heartbroken wail before "storming out of the studio".

When Campbell returned to the set, he said he had "mixed emotions" about the situation.

"I wish TJ so well and if he's going up to Japan to earn some serious money, why wouldn't you [go]?" Campbell said.

You only play rugby for a very finite time."

Co-presenter Jenny May Clarkson said now was the perfect time for Perenara to make such a move, having started a young family with his wife Greer earlier this year with the arrival of their daughter Amaia.

"He's got a new bubba, he can look after his whānau," Clarkson said.

"I reckon he's gone. He's at his prime now, go, go earn that money... Sorry about that John but I reckon he's gone."