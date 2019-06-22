TODAY |

TJ Perenara moves closer to Super Rugby try scoring record with 53rd career effort

TJ Perenara is inching closer to becoming the Hurricanes' all-time leading try scorer, grabbing his 53rd effort in his side's 35-28 win over the Bulls at Westpac Stadium.

Having scored 53 tries since his debut in 2012, Perenara now sits ninth on Super Rugby's all-time leading scorers list, while he needs just four more to overtake club legend Christian Cullen with the most for the Wellington side.

Among active players, only Ma'a Nonu (56 tries) has more than Perenara, the next closest coming in the form of wingers Henry Speight and Waisake Naholo (both 45).

Former Wallabies and Waratahs star Israel Folau has the most tries for a single player with 60, however he is unlikely to add to that number, with his contract torn up by Rugby Australia after a series of homophobic social media posts.

The All Blacks halfback grabbed his 53rd career try at Westpac Stadium. Source: SKY
