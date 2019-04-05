TJ Perenara to miss dead-rubber against Highlanders for birth of first child

The Hurricanes have named their final team for Super Rugby Aotearoa with TJ Perenara omitted from the line-up for Saturday’s game against the Highlanders.

Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara in action against the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

Perenara has been scratched from the team to remain at home with his wife, with the couple expecting their first child.

As a result, Jamie Booth has been handed his first start in the No.9 jersey as one of two changes to the backline, with Billy Proctor also earning his first start in the competition in the midfield.

In the forwards, Dane Coles is set to become the Hurricanes most-capped forward with the Wellington stalwart earning his 119th cap on Saturday, passing Jeffery Toomaga-Allen’s record of 118.

Ben May will play his 98th and final game for the side before ending his Super Rugby career, whilst Ardie Savea is a game shy of becoming a centurion, playing his 99th game for the Hurricanes.

Ricky Riccitelli has also come in on the bench as the back-up hooker ahead of Asafo Aumua , who has been sick all week.

Jonathan Taumateine and Salesi Rayasi could potentially get some minutes too, after they were named on the bench for the first time this year.

The Crusaders have already won the competition but a win on Saturday would be the 200th Super Rugby victory for the Wellington franchise.

The status of the game is up in the air though with New Zealand experiencing a re-emergence of Covid-19 in the community this week, which has seen Auckland return to a Level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2.

At Level 2, Saturday's game in Dunedin would be able to take place but it would be done so without fans.

Hurricanes: 1. Ben May, 2. Dane Coles [C], 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. James Blackwell, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Reed Prinsep, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Jamie Booth, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Wes Goosen, 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Vince Aso, 15. Jordie Barrett