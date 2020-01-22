TJ Perenara has 'a lot of faith' in Hurricanes' Barrett replacements

Despite waving goodbye to Beauden Barrett, Hurricanes co-captain TJ Perenara is confident in his side's first-fives for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

After Barrett's decision to leave the Hurricanes and head north to join the Blues, the Hurricanes have kept faith in their current stocks, rather than bring in any new additions, leaving Jackson Garden-Bachop and Fletcher Smith as their only specialist number 10s.

Veteran James Marshall is also in the squad, albeit as a utility player, the 31-year-old primarily to cover fullback.

Speaking to media today though, newly appointed co-captain Perenara says that he's confident in both Garden-Bachop and Smith to take the reigns in 2020.

"I've known Jackson a long time, [he's a] Porirua boy," Perenara said.

"And then my relationship with Fletcher's only built over the last couple of years, and that's continuing to get strong as well.

"I've got a lot of faith in the boys, and the job that they can do.

"The way that they've been running the team, the way that they express themselves, and study film, make sure that they're all over our game plan is something that we definitely need.

"We're looking forward to seeing them out on the field."