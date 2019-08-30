TJ Perenara explains friendly rivalry with Aaron Smith: 'I want him to succeed'

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara detailed his rivalry with teammate Aaron Smith, both players having competed for the first-choice number nine jersey for a number of years.

Having made his All Blacks' debut in 2014, Perenara's entire Test career has seen him compete with Smith for the role of first-choice halfback, often having to settle for a role off the bench in Steve Hansen's plans.

Perenara, though, has embraced the competition that he has with Smith - the pair pushing each other to become better players.

With both travelling to the Rugby World Cup alongside Brad Weber as the three chosen halfbacks, Perenara explained the rivalry between him and Smith, having competed with and against each other for the All Blacks and in Super Rugby.

"A lot of people over our career have played me and Nuggy [Smith] against each other," Perenara began.

"Whether it's playing each other at Super Rugby level or playing in this environment, who's starting at nine, who's coming off the bench? There's often a lot of talk about that.

"But for Nug and I, we're both competitive dudes, we both want to win, we both want to be out on the field.

"But as a man, I'm his mate. I want him to succeed, I want him to be a good player and a good person off the field. I want the best for him and his whānau.

"When I put disappointment aside, when I'm not in the team, when I'm not getting the minutes that I want, that quickly goes to the side when I think about my mate, and wanting him to succeed.

"We share that bond, being able to do that. I know it can be hard at times for people to understand that. But I'm just as competitive as I ever was.