TJ Perenara eager to face All Blacks great rivals Springboks on rugby's 'biggest stage'

TJ Perenara says he's raring to go for the All Blacks in their first Rugby World Cup match against South Africa on Saturday.

The halfback will find out tomorrow whether he'll start against the Boks in Yokohama.

A nail-biting draw was the result the last times the two team met, in Wellington in July.

“It’s exciting, South Africa have been playing some good footy of late, the last game in Wellington you know that was a nail biter.”

“We want to win those games, we want to be in games like that and come out on top.”

“Test matches against South Africa on the biggest stage, that’s what you look forward to.”