TJ Perenara doesn’t want to chat with Folau about his anti-gay views

The All Blacks are making no secret of intentions to exploit the Wallabies' inexperience at outside centre in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney.
In the absence of injured regulars Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani, the Wallabies don't have a specialist option for a position which poses many challenges in defence.
Utility Reece Hodge is expected to fill the Wallabies No.13 spot with fullback Israel Folau another option.
All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster also threw up utility Matt Toomua's name on Tuesday ahead of the Wallabies team announcement on Thursday.
"We're pretty interested who turns up and they've got some good options there, but certainly it's not the easiest thing to get right defending at 13," Foster said.
"It's going to be a little bit of a challenge whether it's Hodge or Toomua or whichever way they go, it's going to be a slightly new combination.
"I'm sure they will be working hard to make sure that they learn pretty quickly but I guess we're going to have to ask some questions aren't we?"
The All Blacks also have a midfield vacancy to fill in the absence of inside centre Sonny Bill Williams but they can call on ultra-reliable Ryan Crotty.
Like Australia, they are considering playing backs in different positions to their Super Rugby spots, particularly winger Rieko Ioane, who played inside centre for the Blues and fullback Jordie Barrett, an outside centre for the Hurricanes.
Foster said the All Blacks always felt some nervousness going into their first Bledisloe and Rugby Championship Test of the year.
"We've got a lot of respect for the Wallabies we know how much this trophy means to both countries," he said.
He thought the Wallabies would take confidence out of their June series against Six Nations champions Ireland.
"They certainly looked like they'd taken some steps forward in terms of their understanding of what they are doing, so I'm assuming that's their plan to keep growing and it's got to be ours,' Foster said.
"We did some nice things in June (against France) and we had some moments that weren't quite so nice though I thought we finished strong.
"But it seems in the distant past to be honest and now we're into a championship that's pretty special for us, playing for a trophy that's pretty special.
"We know the bar is going to have to go up and up. It will from both teams."
Israel Folau says he will be playing fullback - nowhere else - in Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup opener against the All Blacks.
And the defiant Wallabies superstar is also vowing to attack the high ball with his customary vigour despite copping a contentious one-match ban earlier this year for a clumsy aerial challenge on Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony.
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika won't name his starting side until Thursday and has gone to great lengths to keep the All Blacks guessing, but Folau all but revealed he'd be wearing the No.15 jumper in the series opener at ANZ Stadium.
"Well, I've been training at fullback. I haven't been training anywhere else so hopefully, yeah," he said.
"But whatever decisions that 'Cheik' makes, it's best for the team, but I don't see myself playing any other position other than 15."
Nor does Folau plan to tone down his aggressive aerial approach after receiving a one-game suspension for making mid-air contact with O'Mahoney during Australia's last Test match, a series-deciding 20-16 loss to Ireland in June.
"I won't modify anything," Folau said.
"After the incident in June, going back to Super rugby, I approached the game the same way as any other game.
"For me, it doesn't change anything. Going into the weekend, I'll have the same mindset in attacking the ball in the air and obviously making good decisions around that."
Despite failing on appeal to have his ban overturned and believing the laws around aerial challenges remain too grey, Folau insists he will have "absolutely" no apprehension in employing his deadly leap against the world champions.
"I believe my technique is fair play. I'll attack the ball at every opportunity I get to try and win possession for the team," said the code-hopping ace.
"So that mindset won't change."
While he's expected to re-sign until at least after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Folau is off contract at the end of the year, meaning his sixth Bledisloe Cup series could be his last crack at helping the Wallabies regain trans-Tasman bragging rights.
The 29-year-old is making no secret of his burning desire to add the prized piece of silverware to his 2013 Super Rugby triumph with NSW, an NRL grand final victory with Melbourne in 2007 and three straight State of Origin series wins with Queensland from 2008.
"It's not rocket science that you definitely want to win it," Folau said.
"Off the back of last year, I thought we built a really good foundation within our team internally.
"We came so close in the second game and we managed to get the win in the third one, which was a good finish.
"But I think that was just a good taste of the potential that the team can fulfil."