TJ Perenara determined to slay Crusaders to avoid long South African trip for Super Rugby quarter-finals

If the Hurricanes beat the Crusaders they will likely face a shorter flight to play the Brumbies.
Hurricanes

sport

00:25
1
The halfback said the time to reflect on the drawn series should come after Super Rugby.

I'm disappointed' - TJ Perenara gutted ABs failed to secure Lions series as he returns to Hurricanes fold

00:44
2
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


00:55
3
Parker is in the United Kingdom to promote his September title defence against British fighter Hughie Fury.

Video: 'I'm dead' - Kiwi champ Joseph Parker pushed to the limit training alongside former heavyweight champ David Haye


4
Brodie Retallick of the Chiefs runs at Siya Kolisi of the Stormers during the 2017 Super Rugby game between the Stormers and the Chiefs at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on 8 April 2017 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Chiefs likely to rest All Blacks for Brumbies clash after gruelling Lions series

00:35
5
Chris Froome defended and extended his overall lead on an ultra-tough day of high drama.

Watch: Aussie Richie Porte out of Tour de France after horrifying high-speed smash that broke his collarbone and pelvis

00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.

01:42
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Snow could fall as low as 200m in Canterbury.


00:17
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.


 
