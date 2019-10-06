TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has been applauded for once again using his voice to highlight the important things, this time using his winner's speech at this year's World Rugby Awards to praise the Springboks for inspiring their nation.

Perenara won Try of the Year in Tokyo last night but and as he accepted the prize, he was asked about winning it and showing replays of his try to grandkids in the future.

But, Perenara made the moment about South Africa instead.

"Cheers mate, thanks for that. I just want to take this moment to congratulate South Africa," Perenara said to wide applause from the attending audience.

"Siya [Kolisi] and your guys' accomplishment. What you guys have done is truly inspiring. I congratulate all the other winners and your awards but what you guys have done inspired a nation.

"So good shit."

It follows the inspirational words of captain Kolisi shortly after his side's 32-12 win over England in the final in which he thanked everyone in South Africa - from the people on the farms to the people in townships and on the streets - for their support.

“We have so many problems in our country, but to have a team like this, we come from different back grounds and we all came together with one goal and wanted to achieve it," said Kolisi, who last year became the first black player appointed as Springboks captain.

"I really hope that we’ve done that for South Africa to show we can pull together if we want to achieve something.”