'The timing just felt right' - All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett says family played a part in decision to quit international rugby

All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett believes his decision to retire from international rugby is the right move as he wants to spend more time with family.

Crockett, 35, made the announcement this morning and said this year will be his last playing for the Crusaders in the Super Rugby competition.

"Over the summer I suppose spending time with family and reflecting on some different things, it just became clear that it was the right thing to do," said Crockett.

"Razor mentioned at the start when I first told Razor that it'd be my last year he said, 'look why don't you think about holding it back' which was really good and he was trying to protect me."

Crockett said the 2019 Rugby World Cup was a motivating factor to keep playing rugby but said the pull to be with his family was stronger.

"I suppose going back a couple of years after the last World Cup, it was probably in my sights and what I was looking towards.

"I supposed as time goes on and things change and for myself that pull towards spending time with family.

"The timing just felt right for me to step down from that (rugby)."

He is shifting his allegiances to Tasman Mako.