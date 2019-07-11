TODAY |

'What time's the final?' The All Blacks' Cricket World Cup dilemma

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Cricket World Cup
Black Caps

When they travel to Buenos Aires for their opening match of the Rugby Championship this weekend, the All Blacks will have one eye on the UK, namely Lord's, willing on the Black Caps in the final of the Cricket World Cup.

With last night's 18-run victory over India in Manchester, the Black Caps will now head south to London, awaiting the winner of tonight's showdown between Australia and England on Sunday.

Among the legions of fans supporting Kane Williamson and the Black Caps, will be none other than the All Blacks, many of who braved last night's late hours ahead of today's training in Auckland.

Fronting media this afternoon, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ben Smith revealed the All Blacks' support for their cricketing comrades.

"So good, last night I couldn't turn the telly off," Smith began.

"Obviously we had training this morning and just kept watching last night. It was awesome to see the boys get the job done."

"[It was] pretty inspiring stuff," added Lienert-Brown.

Boasting a number of former cricketers within the All Blacks' ranks, with Kieran Read and Jordie Barrett among those to have played representative age-grade cricket, Smith gave a surprising revelation to the group's biggest fan.

"I know Fozzy [assistant coach Ian Foster] actually stayed up last night.

"Fozzy watched the whole thing last night."

The only thing stopping the All Blacks from supporting the Black Caps this weekend will be the south American time zone, already having to contend with the time difference between New Zealand and the UK.

"When is the final? I'm sure we'll make it happen."

The All Blacks travel to Argentina this weekend, while the Black Caps play the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday night through to Monday morning NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Away in Argentina, the All Blacks will have one eye on the cricket on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Cricket World Cup
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
2
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
3
Hand holding a New Zealand NZ passport in front of a map of Europe. Shallow depth of field.
South Africa launches visa-free travel for New Zealanders
4
Away in Argentina, the All Blacks will have one eye on the cricket on Sunday.
'What time's the final?' The All Blacks' Cricket World Cup dilemma
5
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Jonah Lomu fends off Springboks winger James Small at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Infamous World Cup-winning Springboks winger James Small dead, aged 50, after heart attack
01:35
Williamson said cricket is lucky to have India’s passionate fan base in the sport.

Kane Williamson keen to recruit India’s 1.5 billion fans after semi-final win – 'I hope they're not too angry'
Trent Boult of New Zealand appeals successfully for the wicket of Jason Behrendorff and his hat-trick during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Australia at Lords on June 29, 2019 in London, England.

Trent Boult eager to face Aussies in Cricket World Cup final - 'It doesn't get bigger'
00:53
Guptill's pinpoint throw to dismiss MS Dhoni was the moment many of his teammates started to believe they had the win secured.

Black Caps hail Guptill's 'game-changing' run out to end India's comeback hopes