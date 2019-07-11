'What time's the final?' The All Blacks' Cricket World Cup dilemma

When they travel to Buenos Aires for their opening match of the Rugby Championship this weekend, the All Blacks will have one eye on the UK, namely Lord's, willing on the Black Caps in the final of the Cricket World Cup.

With last night's 18-run victory over India in Manchester, the Black Caps will now head south to London, awaiting the winner of tonight's showdown between Australia and England on Sunday.

Among the legions of fans supporting Kane Williamson and the Black Caps, will be none other than the All Blacks, many of who braved last night's late hours ahead of today's training in Auckland.

Fronting media this afternoon, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ben Smith revealed the All Blacks' support for their cricketing comrades.

"So good, last night I couldn't turn the telly off," Smith began.

"Obviously we had training this morning and just kept watching last night. It was awesome to see the boys get the job done."

"[It was] pretty inspiring stuff," added Lienert-Brown.

Boasting a number of former cricketers within the All Blacks' ranks, with Kieran Read and Jordie Barrett among those to have played representative age-grade cricket, Smith gave a surprising revelation to the group's biggest fan.

"I know Fozzy [assistant coach Ian Foster] actually stayed up last night.

"Fozzy watched the whole thing last night."

The only thing stopping the All Blacks from supporting the Black Caps this weekend will be the south American time zone, already having to contend with the time difference between New Zealand and the UK.

"When is the final? I'm sure we'll make it happen."