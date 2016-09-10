 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Time will tell' - Queensland warns Brad Thorn over Quade Cooper axe

share

Source:

AAP

Queensland and Wallabies great Tim Horan has warned the decision to dump Quade Cooper could backfire if the next crop of Reds playmakers struggle to cope immediately with the rigours of Super Rugby.

Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Wallabies fly-half Quade Cooper.

Source: Photosport

Cooper, a long-time Reds fan favourite, is believed to be exploring his options after he and halfback Nick Frisby were told they weren't in new coach Brad Thorn's plans for 2018.

If Cooper leaves, it'll mean the Reds head into next season with one specialist five-eighth on their books.

That player is 19-year-old Hamish Stewart, who is nearly a decade younger than Cooper and considered a bona fide star of the future but has played just five games at Super Rugby level.

The Reds' last experiment with a young five-eighth ended in disaster - Jake McIntyre was thrust into the role last year in Cooper's absence but the team slumped to their worst season.

Horan said the Reds couldn't afford for the same thing to happen again.

"Is it a good decision? Well, it's a brave decision from Brad Thorn," Horan told AAP.

"Time will tell whether it's the right call.

"In the end, Brad Thorn as a coach has to be comfortable with the players he's got around him and the style he wants to play.

"When you don't have Quade Cooper, Nick Frisby there, no Stephen Moore, probably no George Smith by the look of it - he's got a very serious back injury - you're losing a lot of (experience). He's backing the younger players to come through."

Thorn should know best, having coached Stewart and his other option in the No.10 jersey, Duncan Paia'aua, in Queensland Country's title-winning National Rugby Championship campaign.

But Horan said: "It's a massive difference from under-20s and NRC to Super Rugby and you've got to be very careful ... whilst he could be a good player going forward, you don't destroy him early."

"Hopefully they take it steady with him. He's a tough character and that's what Brad Thorn's looking for."

Neither Cooper or his management responded to requests for comment on Monday.

Former Red Drew Mitchell said he didn't agree with Thorn's ruthless axing of Cooper and Frisby.

"We don't have the luxury of depth to ask 2 experienced players to move on (in my opinion)," Mitchell tweeted.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:28
3
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


00:22
4
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

5
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Time will tell' - Queensland warns Brad Thorn over Quade Cooper axe

Chai Chuah.

Embattled Director-General of Health quits role after budget blunder scandal

There had been calls for Chai Chuah's resignation after a DHB budget blunder saw $38m of public funds distributed incorrectly.

Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.

00:22
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

New Zealand wrapped up the visitor's batting order to claim an innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve today.

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole proposal 'precarious and insecure' employment - poverty action group

National's Simon Bridges also hit out calling it the "latest embarrassment of Shane Jones".


02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 