'Time to switch back on' – Lions' Queenstown R&R a thing of the past as shot at history beckons

Re-writing rugby's history book against the All Blacks will be even harder the second time around, the British and Irish Lions concede.

The team may have spent some time off, but Auckland and fired-up All Blacks team awaits them for Saturday.
Targetting their first series win in New Zealand in 46 years, the tourists have put their 24-21 win in the second Test behind them.

That display, in which they fought back from 18-9 down, handed the All Blacks their first home defeat since 2009 and their first in Wellington for 17 successive Tests. It was also a first try-less performance at home since 2002.

Lions assistant coach Neil Jenkins admits he had this week looked up when the All Blacks last lost twice in a row at home as his team prepared for Saturday's decisive third Test in Auckland.

He wasn't surprised to see it was as long ago as the Tri-Nations of 1998.

That, combined with New Zealand's 39-match unbeaten run at Eden Park and the inevitable stewing of the chastened world champions, makes the task even stiffer than a week earlier.

"Their boys have probably been eating barbed wire from Saturday onwards," Jenkins said.

"Very rarely do they lose, and very rarely do they lose at home. This is a humongous game.

"If we can play the way we want to play, we know we can stress them but it's going to be incredibly tough."

Winning the collisions will again be central to the Lions' hopes.

Jenkins said the dismissal of flanker Sean O'Brien's striking charge in the wake of the second Test was an enormous boost.

He said the Irishman has been immense in both Tests and his partnership with captain and fellow-flanker Sam Warburton will again be a key asset.

"Sean O'Brien's performances on this tour speak volumes," Jenkins said.

"He's been outstanding on this trip. He's a world-class rugby player, and he and Sam were outstanding last week.

"They both played exceptionally well. It's only right that he's available for Saturday."

Jenkins said another Irishman, halfback Conor Murray, was also a central figure.

However, close scrutiny of the second Test threw up a surprise, when one of Murray's kicks was identified as drifting off target.

"Conor got one wrong, but that's probably his first mistake all tour. It shows he's human but he's an exceptional player," Jenkins said.

