Tim Bateman urges other athletes to develop sources of income away from the playing field

When the coronavirus cut short Tim Bateman's rugby season in Japan, he knew coming home to Christchurch would be a testing time but he always looked beyond rugby for his income and now it's paying off.

The 32-year old centre has been operating a ‘float’ business in Christchurch for the past five years and has recently opened a modern wellness centre, O Studio.

Bateman believes the challenging times the world is currnetly going through highlights the need for atheletes to develop a source of income outside of sport.

“This whole scenario reinforces why it is really important to try and have other things going on outside of the field." he said.

“Athletes are really entertainers at the end of the day and if you cant have people getting together to be entertained its very difficult to generate any income from it.”