TODAY |

Tim Bateman urges other athletes to develop sources of income away from the playing field

Source:  1 NEWS

When the coronavirus cut short Tim Bateman's rugby season in Japan, he knew coming home to Christchurch would be a testing time but he always looked beyond rugby for his income and now it's paying off.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Crusader’s season in Japan was cut short with coronavirus but the midfielder has a fall-back option. Source: 1 NEWS

The 32-year old centre has been operating a ‘float’ business in Christchurch for the past five years and has recently opened a modern wellness centre, O Studio.

Bateman believes the challenging times the world is currnetly going through highlights the need for atheletes to develop a source of income outside of sport.

“This whole scenario reinforces why it is really important to try and have other things going on outside of the field." he said.

“Athletes are really entertainers at the end of the day and if you cant have people getting together to be entertained its very difficult to generate any income from it.”

“If I was at home now and I’ve just started my career I’d obviously be training really hard, but I’d be spending that time outside of training, really thinking about what I should do to set myself up post-rugby”

Rugby
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
Health
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:59
NSW Health Minister reveals he wasn't consulted about NRL season restarting
2
'Family is everything' - AFL star Michael Hibberd pays tribute to brother missing after fishing trip
3
Wimbledon organisers set to receive $235 million insurance payout for pandemic cover
4
Government backtracks, will allow turf maintenance during Covid-19 lockdown
5
Black Cap Daryl Mitchell introduces 'letterbox cricket' to beat lockdown boredom
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:28

Wimbledon organisers set to receive $235 million insurance payout for pandemic cover
02:51

'My love of people is stronger than my fear' - Kiwi paramedic on Covid-19 frontline in New York refusing to come home
02:23

Guests infected with Covid-19 at Bluff wedding cluster not blaming anyone

'I was angry' - Auckland man infected with Covid-19 describes struggle to get tested