Ticket sales date for first Bledisloe Cup Test revealed

All Blacks fans rejoice, tickets to the first Bledisloe Cup Test on October 11 are going on sale from next week.

The announcement comes as the Government confirmed New Zealand would move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 from this 11.59pm today.

Pre-sales for the All Blacks v Australia Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington will start next Tuesday, September 29.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale from Thursday, October 1 and will be available from Ticketek.

Should Auckland move to Level 1, tickets for the second Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park on Sunday October 18 will go on sale the week of Monday October 5.

Chris Lendrum of New Zealand Rugby said they're confident the Eden Park match will go ahead, but they're also making plans just in case.

“Our preference and intention is to play the match at Eden Park, but if we can’t have crowds due to alert levels we will look to move the match to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.