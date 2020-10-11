TODAY |

Thousands of rugby fans converge on Wellington for Bledisloe clash

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of rugby fans have turned out in Wellington this afternoon to enjoy the return of international rugby with the All Blacks and Wallabies squaring off in a Bledisloe Cup Test.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With New Zealand at Level One, rugby fans are able to enjoy the match without any restrictions. Source: 1 NEWS

This afternoon's match is the first time the All Blacks have played on New Zealand soil in over a year due to last year's Rugby World Cup and the more-recent Covid-19 pandemic.

It's also the first international rugby match since March due to the coronavirus, with the last Test being between Scotland and France.

Figures released yesterday stated there were only 5000 tickets left for today's match, meaning a crowd of 29,000-strong is expected this afternoon.

Such a crowd is possible currently with New Zealand at Alert Level 1 in its Covid-19 response, having not recorded a new case of community transmission in over two weeks since the Auckland outbreak.

 

Rugby
All Blacks
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tyrel Lomax recalled to All Blacks after Ian Foster forced to make second late change for Wellington Test
2
UFC fighter sends shock waves through MMA world with stunning spin-kick KO
3
Portia Woodman scores six tries in Northland's FPC thrashing of Taranaki
4
Wellington businesses rejoice as tomorrow's Bledisloe Test gives much-needed boost
5
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:11

Wellington businesses rejoice as tomorrow's Bledisloe Test gives much-needed boost

Builder's apprentice observed heart surgery at Wellington Hospital

Hooper brings up 100th cap for Wallabies in new era
02:05

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett ruled out of first Bledisloe Test with injury