Thousands of rugby fans converge on Wellington for Bledisloe clash

Thousands of rugby fans have turned out in Wellington this afternoon to enjoy the return of international rugby with the All Blacks and Wallabies squaring off in a Bledisloe Cup Test.

This afternoon's match is the first time the All Blacks have played on New Zealand soil in over a year due to last year's Rugby World Cup and the more-recent Covid-19 pandemic.

It's also the first international rugby match since March due to the coronavirus, with the last Test being between Scotland and France.

Figures released yesterday stated there were only 5000 tickets left for today's match, meaning a crowd of 29,000-strong is expected this afternoon.