Thousands brave shocking Christchurch weather to salute Super Rugby champion Crusaders

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen agreed with rugby pundits about the stellar rugby season of Richie Mo'unga but revealed at today's press conference in Christchurch that he won't be in any rush to get rid of Beauden Barrett at No.10.

Hansen named a strong 33-man squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship which kick starts next week against the Wallabies in Sydney.

He said Mo'unga has been great for the Crusaders but has urged the public to give him time.

"He's got competition from the specialist five-eighth in Beauden Barrett, he's played 64 (Tests) I think it is," said Hansen.

"He's been world player (men's rugby player of the year) twice.

Hansen agreed that both Mo'unga and Barrett will have a part to play in the upcoming rugby competitions for the All Blacks.

"Both of them are very good rugby players, our job is to maximise the talent we've got and over time you will see Richie get more Test matches I'm sure.

"But I think about a bloke prior to the World Cup (2015) we went to and everyone wanted us to drop Dan Carter."

In time Hansen said Mo'unga will get his shot at first-five eighth.

"He had one ingredient the other blokes didn't have and that was experience. We have to build slowly with Richie and build his experience.

"In the meantime we have a player in Beauden as I said has been the world’s best player the last two years, we won't be in any rush to shift him."

All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship:

Hookers: Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles

Props: Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi,Karl Tu'inukuafe

Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read, Jackson Hemopo.

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

First-Fives: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga

Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams

Outside Backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith