Thousands brave shocking Christchurch weather to salute Super Rugby champion Crusaders

A freezing, sodden day in Christchurch didn’t put the people of the Garden City off from turning out in their thousands to salute their Super Rugby champion Crusaders today.
The Crusaders’ break-dancing coach Scott Robertson credited the thousands of adoring fans for helping the team win their ninth title in the 22-year history of Super Rugby.
"It's really special to have people come out on a beautiful day like this," he said sarcastically to crowd on the banks of the Avon between Cashel and Hereford Streets.
Robertson, who goes by the nickname Razor and has become a cult figure for his antics, joked that he was very shy.
“Absolutely made it up on the spot, never practised, very shy sort of chap,” he said of his break-dancing.
Those who made up the crowd were on lunch breaks and many were surprised so many people had turned out.
“Unreal, honestly I’m surprised so many people did (turn out) battling the cold, probably going to have the sniffles later on tonight but really good from everyone here, up the Crusaders because Cantabrians are the best fans in the world,” one fan said.
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and captain Sam Whitelock joked about the weather as they thanked fans for attending the reception in shocking weather.
Source: 1 NEWS
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen agreed with rugby pundits about the stellar rugby season of Richie Mo'unga but revealed at today's press conference in Christchurch that he won't be in any rush to get rid of Beauden Barrett at No.10.
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.
Source: 1 NEWS
Hansen named a strong 33-man squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship which kick starts next week against the Wallabies in Sydney.
He said Mo'unga has been great for the Crusaders but has urged the public to give him time.
"He's got competition from the specialist five-eighth in Beauden Barrett, he's played 64 (Tests) I think it is," said Hansen.
"He's been world player (men's rugby player of the year) twice.
Hansen agreed that both Mo'unga and Barrett will have a part to play in the upcoming rugby competitions for the All Blacks.
"Both of them are very good rugby players, our job is to maximise the talent we've got and over time you will see Richie get more Test matches I'm sure.
"But I think about a bloke prior to the World Cup (2015) we went to and everyone wanted us to drop Dan Carter."
In time Hansen said Mo'unga will get his shot at first-five eighth.
"He had one ingredient the other blokes didn't have and that was experience. We have to build slowly with Richie and build his experience.
"In the meantime we have a player in Beauden as I said has been the world’s best player the last two years, we won't be in any rush to shift him."
All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship:
Hookers: Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles
Props: Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi,Karl Tu'inukuafe
Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock
Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read, Jackson Hemopo.
Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
New Zealand rugby coach Steve Hansen has announced his 33-man All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship with Vaea Fifita and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen the big omissions from the squad.
Kieran Read(c) of New Zealand after the Rugby Championship, South Africa v New Zealand All Blacks at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa. 7 October 2017.
Source: Photosport
Kieran Read returns and is fully fit after being ruled out of the June Test series against France with a back injury.
Dane Coles is named in the team though likely won't return to All Blacks action until October.
Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick also returns to the side after 11 months away from Test rugby.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said it was tough leaving out some quality players in the squad
"The selectors found this an incredibly difficult squad to select, and whilst we congratulate those who've been named in the Rugby Championship team, we also commiserate with those who've missed out," said Hansen.
"It has to be noted that there are some very good players who have not made the squad. However, as we've seen in previous campaigns, a number of these players will get an opportunity through injury, just like Liam and Ngani already.
"One of the positives of having such a talented pool to select from is that it creates natural competition, not only for spots in the Rugby Championship squad, but also the matchday 23. That competition should remove any feelings of complacency within our playing group."
Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Atu Moli and Jordan Taufua were not considered for selection due to injury.
All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
Hookers: Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles
Props: Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi, Karl Tu'inukuafe
Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock
Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read, Jackson Hemopo.
Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi