'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

1 NEWS

This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.
Despite the 30-15 win at Eden Park, Hansen and the All Blacks aren't getting carried away.
The All Blacks coach joked about his skipper's fitness after the 30-15 win at Eden Park.
'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

Damian McKenzie gets All Blacks call-up after Ben Smith suffers concussion against Lions

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


'It was great to see a bit of fight out of these boys' - Peter Burling takes subtle dig at Oracle's form, and Spithill takes the bait


Video: 'It was our errors that cost us that last race' - Burling takes responsibility for giving Oracle first win in finals

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

Watch: 'Maligned by the accusations' – head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal speaks out

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

