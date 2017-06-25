'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker
Source:
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.
Source: 1 NEWS
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.
Source: 1 NEWS
Despite the 30-15 win at Eden Park, Hansen and the All Blacks aren't getting carried away.
Source: 1 NEWS
The All Blacks coach joked about his skipper's fitness after the 30-15 win at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top