'I thought it was a penalty to us!' - Warren Gatland on controversial 'accidental offside' call

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has spoken about the controversial "accidental offside" ruling that saw his side earn a 15-all draw with the All Blacks at Eden Park.

As Kieran Read contested a kick-off with Lions' fullback Liam Williams, the Welshman appeared to knock the ball into hooker Ken Owens, resulting in a penalty for offside.

However, after consulting with the TMO, the referee's decision changed from a penalty to a free kick, costing the All Blacks a shot at goal to steal a win.

Gatland though, said that he saw things differently.

"I thought it was a penalty to us," Gatland said.

"Kieran Read's jumped into (Williams), I don't think he's got any chance of getting his hand on that."

Gatland though also revealed that Lions captain Sam Warburton convinced referee Romain Poite to change his decision.