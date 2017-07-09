'I thought it was a penalty to us!' - Warren Gatland on controversial 'accidental offside' call

Source:
British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has spoken about the controversial "accidental offside" ruling that saw his side earn a 15-all draw with the All Blacks at Eden Park.
As Kieran Read contested a kick-off with Lions' fullback Liam Williams, the Welshman appeared to knock the ball into hooker Ken Owens, resulting in a penalty for offside.
However, after consulting with the TMO, the referee's decision changed from a penalty to a free kick, costing the All Blacks a shot at goal to steal a win.
Gatland though, said that he saw things differently.
"I thought it was a penalty to us," Gatland said.
"Kieran Read's jumped into (Williams), I don't think he's got any chance of getting his hand on that."
Gatland though also revealed that Lions captain Sam Warburton convinced referee Romain Poite to change his decision.
"In fairness to the man next to me (Warburton) has been quite smart and astute to talk the referee from a penalty into an accidental offisde."
