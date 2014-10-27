 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Thomas Waldrom linking up with old province Wellington after eight-year stint in UK

share

Source:

NZN

Thomas Waldrom will link with old province Wellington when he finishes his long stint in English rugby this year.

Thomas Waldrom in action for England.

Thomas Waldrom in action for England.

Source: Getty

Veteran New Zealand No.8 Waldrom, who played four Tests for England, will be a familiar face for NPC fans in the capital, having represented them for nine seasons until 2009.

His All Blacks hopes seemingly stalled, Waldrom departed the following season for Leicester.

Four Premiership seasons each at Leicester and then Exeter will end this year after he has turned 35, much to the pleasure of Wellington coach Chris Gibbes.

"The game is getting young and signing Thomas will provide us with not only what he brings on the field but his experience off it as a seasoned professional and that's exactly what he is," he said.

"That was part of the attraction of bringing a guy like Thomas into our programme."

Powerful ball-carrier Waldrom believed it was the right time for his young family to return to New Zealand.

Waldrom still remembers when he put his first Wellington jersey on as a teenager, when Test greats Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen and Tana Umaga were in their playing pomp.

"To be able to put it back on in 2018 will mean as much to me as it did to me then. It would be awesome to have my two boys watching me where I first started my professional career," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

00:15
2
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

England coach calls for T20 matches to be dropped from international play

02:00
3
Laura Ingraham argues James and other star athletes shouldn't use their fame to comment on politics.

'We won't shut up and dribble' - LeBron James caught up in heated debate with US reporter over Trump comments

00:35
4
Lasike also set up a try for fellow debutant Malon Al-Jiboori in the 45-13 win.

Watch: NZ-born former NFL star Paul Lasike dazzles in Test rugby debut, barges through Chilean defenders on way to scoring for USA

02:25
5
The men's speedskating pursuit team have two chances at a medal after qualifying fourth this morning.

Kiwi speedskaters certain lower times possible for semi-final after 'terrible run' in Winter Olympics qualifiers

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Northland school in lockdown as police hunt gunman after shots fired at house

The Armed Offenders squad is travelling to the scene at Ahipara.

15:22
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery

Carlos, 21, is confident the dramatic change in his looks, will likewise change his life after NZ-first reconstructive surgery.


00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 