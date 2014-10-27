Thomas Waldrom linking up with old province Wellington after eight-year stint in UK

Thomas Waldrom will link with old province Wellington when he finishes his long stint in English rugby this year.

Thomas Waldrom in action for England. Source: Getty

Veteran New Zealand No.8 Waldrom, who played four Tests for England, will be a familiar face for NPC fans in the capital, having represented them for nine seasons until 2009.

His All Blacks hopes seemingly stalled, Waldrom departed the following season for Leicester.

Four Premiership seasons each at Leicester and then Exeter will end this year after he has turned 35, much to the pleasure of Wellington coach Chris Gibbes.

"The game is getting young and signing Thomas will provide us with not only what he brings on the field but his experience off it as a seasoned professional and that's exactly what he is," he said.

"That was part of the attraction of bringing a guy like Thomas into our programme."

Powerful ball-carrier Waldrom believed it was the right time for his young family to return to New Zealand.

Waldrom still remembers when he put his first Wellington jersey on as a teenager, when Test greats Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen and Tana Umaga were in their playing pomp.