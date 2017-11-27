'Thirteen's probably the long-term goal' - Rieko Ioane eyes permanent position in All Blacks midfield

Rieko Ioane says his outstanding year on the All Blacks wing hasn't dulled the desire to be a world class Test centre.

The 20-year-old world breakthrough player of the year award winner, wants to return to the position he made his own at schoolboy and representative age group level.

Injury problems among the All Blacks' back three personnel and a drop in form from Julian Savea made it an obvious solution to play Ioane on the left wing throughout the year.

However, he told NZ Newswire he ultimately wants to return to centre.

"Thirteen's probably the long-term goal but for now, if I play 11, I play 11 and I'm pretty comfortable playing there," he said.

"I'll probably start to pick up playing centre a bit next year but for now I'm just happy to get on the field where I can."

Ioane scored eight tries from 11 Tests, earning him nominations for breakthrough player of the year and player of the year at the World Rugby awards.

The try-scoring opportunities may be less frequent on the wing but Ioane says he gets as much pleasure out of creating them.

Boasting the size and defence prowess to play in the midfield, he hopes to keep honing his skills there when he returns to Super Rugby with the Blues next season.

This year he looked at home in seven games at centre for the Blues before finishing the season largely on the wing, where he played six games.

"If I play 13, I'll just look to keep developing my game at centre," he said.