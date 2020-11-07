TODAY |

Third All Black exits Auckland as Ofa Tuungafasi takes NPC loyalties to Northland

Source:  1 NEWS

Ofa Tuungafasi has become the third All Black to leave the Auckland provincial team in less than 18 months, 1 NEWS can reveal.

Ofa Tuungafasi of the All Blacks walks off after being red carded. Source: Photosport

The 39-Test prop has signed with Northland for the 2022 season, following Hoskins Sotutu and Dalton Papali’i in exiting Alama Ieremia’s squad. Sotutu and Papali’i have signed with Counties Manukau.

Their departures come off the back of reports that Auckland Rugby have been dealing with a number of internal issues since they won the NPC title in 2018.

There has also been a change in the coaching ranks with Ieremia’s assistant, Filo Tiatia, handing in his resignation.

