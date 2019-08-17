'Things just happen around him' - Sevu Reece success no surprise to former coach

TODAY |

The rise of Sevu Reece has come as no surprise to his former coach after the All Blacks winger arrived on the world stage during Saturday's 36-0 win over the Wallabies at Eden Park.

In just his second Test appearance, 22-year old Reece stood out as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup, his maiden international try capping off an all-round display for the Fijian-born winger.

What's more, Reece was making his first Test start on home soil in place of Ben Smith, dropped following his lack of form in the All Blacks' indifferent start to the year.

Speaking to Stuff, former All Blacks wing and Waikato assistant coach Roger Randle spoke of overseeing Reece's development, stunned by the pace of his former charge.

"He was really engaged and he was awesome, played really well, was physical, and got himself involved with and without the ball," Randle said.

"Even when we've had muck around games of football, he's got a good skill set. People call it x-factor, but things just happen around him.

"Things will flash by and people would think it was a lucky bounce, but he gets himself in those positions to do things quickly."

Reece's display against the Wallabies has almost certainly guaranteed his spot in Steve Hansen's 31-man Rugby World Cup squad, waiting to be named on August 28.

