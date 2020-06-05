'Things will get better' – Sam Cane sends heartfelt message to drought-stricken Hawke's Bay farmers

New All Blacks captain Sam Cane has reached out to the farming community in Hawke’s Bay currently struggling with a serious drought.

The drought, declared in March, has left farmers in the region in a difficult position despite recent rain.

Cane offered some support in a short video posted on social media, using his comeback from a serious neck injury in his heartfelt message of hope.

“Look, I know it’s a heck of a tough time at the moment and I’m not down there in the face of it so I can’t offer much advice,” Cane said.

“But if I think of a tough time I’ve been through, it’d probably be coming back from my neck injury.

"The things that helped me were setting small goals and focusing on the things I could control each day.

"Unfortunately for you fellas, you can't control the weather, but I encourage you to focus on those things you do have control over and set some small goals every day.”

Cane added the other thing he found helpful during his recovery after the 2018 injury was “keeping in touch with mates”.

"Hopefully you guys can get through this, I know you will. Just hang tough. Things will get better."

The video was posted by Hawke’s Bay-born Hugh Fenton – son of the late Paul Fenton, who was a former Hawke’s Bay farmer of the year before his death in 2017.

Mr Fenton used some of his father’s wise words in adding his support to Cane’s message.

“Rugby and farming are intertwined in New Zealand culture. Both suffer droughts from time to time,” Fenton wrote.

“It is important that during those hard times we support, inspire and lift one another up.