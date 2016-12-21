'They've been told to make good choices!' Grinning Tana Umaga warns Blues boys about Christmas indulgence
With preseason games looming, Umaga hopes his players will resist the pavlova and trifle over the holiday break.
Marcel Renata showed no fear, running hard into his teammates during his side's pre-season training this afternoon in Kumeu.
The Blues hooker is still recovering from a heavy head knock which he received while playing for North Harbour in the Mitre 10 Cup.
