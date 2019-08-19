TODAY |

'They're so exciting' - Beauden Barrett relishing All Blacks' new-look back three

Despite only recently returning to fullback for the All Blacks, Beauden Barrett was still the most experienced player in the back three on Saturday night.

Barrett had rookie wings George Bridge and Sevu Reece either side him after the duo were called into replace Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith for the Bledisloe decider and the 28-year-old said he enjoyed the new combination.

"They are so exciting yet so different," Barrett said yesterday after the 36-0 win.

"They've gone well for the Crusaders all season. It was in the back of my mind to give them time and give them the ball and try and get the plums through them or off them."

Barrett managed to combine with Bridge for a stunning counter-attacking try in the first half which was finished by Aaron Smith.

"The previous week I kicked it and it didn't work out," Barrett said.

"We gave George a one-on-one on a forward which he cut them up."

Reece then got in on the try-scoring action later in the second half when he managed to chase down the loose ball he had kicked through to score himself.

Barrett said despite their inexperience, the pair weren't shy in the encounter either.

"They're both very good communicators not only on attack but defence as well and they understand the game really well.

"I was really pleased with how they prepared and it showed [in the game]."

Barrett said he was delighted to work with the rookie the duo to get the best out of them.
