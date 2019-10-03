'They're pretty handy' - Barrett brothers earn All Blacks' praise after history-making match

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has applauded the achievement of the three Barrett brothers, who become the first trio of siblings to start a Rugby World Cup match for New Zealand.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett all took the field during last night's 63-0 victory over Canada in Oita, the night made even more special as each brother crossed over for a try of their own.

Fronting media in his post match press conference, Hansen broke down what he liked from the brothers as a trio, as well as their own individual showings.

"They're pretty handy," Hansen said.

"Beauden's an exceptional footballer, [I] can't wait to see the GPS numbers on how much he ran tonight. The only reason he didn't score that try at the end was [because] fatigue got him. He covered some huge miles I would suggest, and at high pace.

"Scooter's [Scott] playing very well. He'll be going back to his non-flashy dive to score tries after tonight. The first one he scored he was very deliberate about how he forced that one down.

"Jordie's starting to really please both Fozzie [assistant coach Ian Foster] and I. He's starting to play with a lot more control and patience, he could be really special too.