'They're pretty handy' - Barrett brothers earn All Blacks' praise after history-making match

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has applauded the achievement of the three Barrett brothers, who become the first trio of siblings to start a Rugby World Cup match for New Zealand.
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett all took the field during last night's 63-0 victory over Canada in Oita, the night made even more special as each brother crossed over for a try of their own.
Fronting media in his post match press conference, Hansen broke down what he liked from the brothers as a trio, as well as their own individual showings.
"They're pretty handy," Hansen said.
"Beauden's an exceptional footballer, [I] can't wait to see the GPS numbers on how much he ran tonight. The only reason he didn't score that try at the end was [because] fatigue got him. He covered some huge miles I would suggest, and at high pace.
"Scooter's [Scott] playing very well. He'll be going back to his non-flashy dive to score tries after tonight. The first one he scored he was very deliberate about how he forced that one down.
"Jordie's starting to really please both Fozzie [assistant coach Ian Foster] and I. He's starting to play with a lot more control and patience, he could be really special too.
"When you're blessed, you're blessed and all three of them are blessed. Their parents will be very proud of them tonight, and they should be."