'They're the ones driving our team' - Kieran Read happy to defer to 'Beau'unga' axis

While he may hold the title of All Blacks' captain, Kieran Read is happy to let the playmaking duo of Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett call the shots in tomorrow night's Rugby World Cup encounter with Canada.

As the All Blacks have again named the dual-playmaker axis of Barrett and Mo'unga for the clash in Oita, captain Read is happy to concede any on-field creative decision making to the pair.

Speaking to media at the All Blacks' team base in Beppu, Read explained his role as captain, and how it changes after kickoff, giving most responsibility to fullback Barrett and first-five Mo'unga.

"They're great players in their own rights and they lead teams. For me you just let them do their thing," Read said.

"We are seeing some fruits from them playing together over the last few Tests and the time they've had together in training. We want to see them continue to keep pushing each other.

"Basically you make the toss, then those guys take over the game. I make the calls whether to kick for the corner or take a shot at goal; they're the ones driving our team, and rightly so.

"They're experienced and we want them to take that lead. So I encourage that."