'They're a better side than that' – Steve Hansen feels for Springboks after Albany annihilation

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says don't judge the Springboks by the nature of the 57-0 defeat in Albany last night.

South Africa struggled to contain a rampant All Blacks side, conceding four tries in the first half alone in what turned out to be a rout at North Harbour Stadium.

Hansen though, urged understanding towards the manner of the defeat.

"They're a better side than that," Hansen said.

"They just got us on a night where we clicked, and when we click we're a hard team to contain."