'They'll be pretty fizzed' – All Blacks primed for pre-World Cup hit out against Tonga

With the All Blacks preparing to face Tonga as their final pre-Rugby World Cup hit out, hooker Dane Coles is looking forward to coming up against his club teammates in Hamilton on September 7.

As the two sides prepare to meet next month, the All Blacks will find themselves up against some familiar faces in the Tonga squad, with several New Zealand based players making the cut for the Hamilton encounter.

Coles in particular will find himself against a number of his Hurricanes teammates - players like Sam Lousi included to face the All Blacks.

"I'll be staying away from them, their big tackles and stuff like that," Coles joked.

"I've got a lot of respect for those lads, a couple of coaching staff with the Canes are taking care of them.

"They'll be pretty fizzed up."

Coles also pinpointed of the Rugby League World Cup fixture between the two sides in 2017 as a benchmark of what to expect from supporters, Tongan fans overwhelming the city as their side secured a famous victory.

"I think they'll get a good crowd.

"Hopefully all the Tongan supporters get out and support their team. The red flags, the singing, the chanting like the league will be awesome."

The All Blacks face Tonga in Hamilton on September 7. Source: 1 NEWS
