'They'll be less of a threat' - Springboks coach taunts Folau-less Wallabies

Whent the Springboks meet Australia in Johannesburg tomorrow morning, the Wallabies will be hampered by the absence of exiled star Israel Folau, according to South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus.

Dumped by Rugby Australia after a string of controversial social media posts, Folau will play no part in the Wallabies' immediate future, young gun Tom Banks instead given the nod at fullback.

With Folau being Australia's third all-time leading try scorer, his absence leaves the Wallabies somewhat toothless in attack, with Erasmus questioning how his opposition will attack.

"They'll be less of a threat aerially without him ... that is one thing you worry about," Erasmus told media.

"I don't know how influential he was as a leader but certainly I think we have a better chance in the aerial department.

"He is a great striker and finishes tries. He was the top (Super Rugby) try-scorer. He is an influential player.

"There is no doubt they will miss Folau because he is a world-class player but they interchange positions no matter the number on their back."

The Springboks host the Wallabies at 3:00am tomorrow.

Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Wallabies star Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
