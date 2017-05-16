'They'll be hard work!' Lions not just focused on All Blacks Tests as Crusaders' reputation reaches UK shores

The British and Irish Lions squad have held their first training run in Wales, two weeks before heading here.

Although with club competitions still running in the UK, 27 of their players were missing, confirming again the tricky issue of assembling squad members from clubs and four national sides.

Injured captain Sam Warburton was one of the members training despite a heavily strapped knee, although he kept his workload to a minimum with a light run.

"Definitely bizarre in terms that we're not used to being in this environment," lock Iain Henderson said yesterday.

"But it's not a shock - everyone understood that this is what the case would be."

Teammate Ben Te'o also spent the first day trying to help his fellow Lions reduce the culture shock they can expect on New Zealand shores, after he tried to educate those who haven't toured here before.

"The cultural aspect, the fans, how much rugby means to a lot of people there - I'm sure they'll get some hard tough rugby as well," he said.

The Lions also admit they've been keeping an eye on Super Rugby here, given they play all five Kiwi teams.

One team they’re keeping a particular focus on is the unbeaten Crusaders, who they saw roll through the Hurricanes in Christchurch last weekend.

"They"re playing with width but driving and scoring off driving lineouts," forwards coach Graham Rowntree said.

"They always seem to be able to pull every tool out of the tool box when they need to, but play extremely quick - they're playing well, they'll be hard work."