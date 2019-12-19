TODAY |

'They won't even miss me' – John Plumtree assures Hurricanes fans they'll be fine without him

Despite having lost star playmaker Beauden Barrett to the Blues, and Ardie Savea to injury, departing Hurricanes coach John Plumtree is certain that everything will be alright in the capital heading into Super Rugby 2020.

Plumtree, 54, was this morning confirmed as one of Ian Foster's All Blacks coaching staff, taking up the role of forwards coach on an initial two year deal.

He'll be joined by former Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek and defence coach Scott McLeod, while New Zealand Rugby are attempting to lure former Crusaders assistant Brad Mooar back to New Zealand from Welsh side Scarlets.

Plumtree's assistant Jason Holland was later confirmed to take charge of the Hurricanes, while former player Cory Jane joins the coaching staff as defence coach.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning though, Plumtree assured Hurricanes supporters that things aren't as bleak as they seem.

"My message to all the Hurricanes fans is to breathe," Plumtree said.

"We've got a great coaching team in place, they won't even miss me actually.

"Jason Holland's an excellent coach, Chris Gibbes coming in there, Cory Jane coming in, Carlos Spencer, Dan Cron. There's a lot of experience in that coaching group.

"There's one or two little hurdles to get over."

Plumtree also asserted that things aren't as bad around Savea's injury, having initially been slated to miss all of Super Rugby 2020.

"He'll probably be back in about three months. It's business as usual at the Hurricanes."

