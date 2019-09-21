TODAY |

'They go behind your back' - Michael Cheika slams Fiji over Reece Hodge citing

AAP
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has unloaded on Fiji for referring winger Reece Hodge for a Rugby World Cup citing, saying it tramples on the spirit of the sport.

Cheika hit out at his Fiji counterparts for referring Hodge's tackle following Saturday's game in Sapporo which has resulted in a citing and a judicial hearing as soon as Monday afternoon in Tokyo.

The first-half tackle prevented a possible try for Fiji and left flanker Peceli Yato concussed.

Fijian players immediately asked for the television match official to review the tackle. The TMO concurred with the referee and his assistant that it didn't even warrant a penalty.

Fiji management subsequently referred it to the match citing official, who deemed it a dangerous tackle.

Cheika couldn't stomach the Fijian act because of its two-faced nature.

He had spoken in convivial fashion with Fiji coach John McKee after the game and there was no suggestion the Hodge incident would be taken further.

"I don't find the way that they brought that (referral) in the spirit of the game at all, which is something you know from Fiji," Cheika told journalists.

"I'd prefer that they come up to me and get upset with me if they're really upset about it, not to just talk to me in that nice, friendly chitty-chat way and then go behind your back and put in a referral.

"I don't think I've ever referred anyone over my time."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Wallabies winger could face a ban after a tackle on Peceli Yato. Source: Spark Sport RWC
